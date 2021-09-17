Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $568.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

