HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $$102.03 during midday trading on Friday. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

