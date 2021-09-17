Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 54.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 523.5% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 199,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

DHR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,872. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $232.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

