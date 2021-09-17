Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $860,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.57. The stock had a trading volume of 145,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.