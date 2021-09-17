Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 157,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 814.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 155,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.21 on Friday. 65,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

