Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 566,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

