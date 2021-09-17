Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

