Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 106,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,500. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

