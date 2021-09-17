Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,777 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

