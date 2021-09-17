Hiblocks (HIBS) 1-Day Volume Hits $274,535.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $274,535.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00178305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.43 or 0.07329968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,047.09 or 1.00090124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00830000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

