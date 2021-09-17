HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,493 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,483 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 806,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

