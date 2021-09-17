HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $344.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $249.34 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.09 and its 200 day moving average is $320.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

