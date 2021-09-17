HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $221.63 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

