HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,499 Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.