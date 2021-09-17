Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 507,684 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 79.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 324,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

