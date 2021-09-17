Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Plans GBX 8.20 Dividend

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.89) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,133.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.68. The company has a market capitalization of £936.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

