Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,593 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

LON HSX opened at GBX 867 ($11.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 908.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 861.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

HSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

