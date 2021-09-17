HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,024.27

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.27 ($13.38) and traded as low as GBX 957 ($12.50). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 958.50 ($12.52), with a volume of 383,227 shares.

HSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 955.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders bought a total of 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 over the last three months.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

