Homology Medicines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of 998% compared to the average daily volume of 321 call options.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.39. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

