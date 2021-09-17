Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.65 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average is $223.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

