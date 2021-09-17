Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,004.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,878,000 after acquiring an additional 631,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.95 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.