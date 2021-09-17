Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMLSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,423. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.