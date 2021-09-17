Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.83

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 55516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.
In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.