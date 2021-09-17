Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.83

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 55516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.