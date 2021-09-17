Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Purchases A$67,600.00 in Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of A$67,600.00 ($48,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

