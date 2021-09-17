Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

