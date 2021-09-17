Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.35

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

