Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.