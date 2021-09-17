HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 45,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,014,862 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $17,772,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

