Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -661.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

