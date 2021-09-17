Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOSSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $$11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

