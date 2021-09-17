Hydro Protocol Market Cap Hits $9.62 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.62 million and $375,075.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

