IBEX Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IBEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

