IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
