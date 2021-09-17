IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

