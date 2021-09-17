Idena (IDNA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $188,251.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Idena has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $188,251.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00139462 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00118808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,992,261 coins and its circulating supply is 50,560,027 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

