IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report $793.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.50 million to $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $721.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $661.71. 963,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $677.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.20. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

