Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

