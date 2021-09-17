Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 496.3% in August

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 496.3% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,025,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

