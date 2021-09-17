IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IMCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 106.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 16.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth $25,589,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

