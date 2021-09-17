Imperium Group Global (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading Down 10.2%

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.40 and last traded at 1.41. 56,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 79,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 1.63.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

