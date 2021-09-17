Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

Inari Medical stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. 2,102,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

