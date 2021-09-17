InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Update

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of InCapta stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,389,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,391,750. InCapta has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

