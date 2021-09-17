Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.