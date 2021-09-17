Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.77. 1,212,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,231. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

