Infinitecoin Hits Market Cap of $15.02 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.