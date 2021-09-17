ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.35 ($14.52).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

