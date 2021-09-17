Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.53.

INE stock opened at C$20.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

