Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innospec were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $277,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 14.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.