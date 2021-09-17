Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Stake Boosted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 2,826.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 340,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 810.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 121,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter.

BAPR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,900. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

