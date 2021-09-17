Insider Buying: 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) insider Allan Brackin bought 50,000 shares of 3P Learning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

Allan Brackin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Allan Brackin bought 100,000 shares of 3P Learning stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$125,500.00 ($89,642.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells online educational programs to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education with e-learning programs covering mathematics, spelling, science, and literacy. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Spellodrome, Gooseberry Planet, STEMscopes Science, and WordFlyers learning resources.

