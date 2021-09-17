Insider Buying: Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Randy Garfield purchased 25,000 shares of Ardent Leisure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$39,250.00 ($28,035.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.