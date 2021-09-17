Insider Buying: Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Randy Garfield purchased 25,000 shares of Ardent Leisure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$39,250.00 ($28,035.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile
